Students from the Barber National Institute had a “ball” at UPMC Park.

Forty students in the Elizabeth Lee Black School took part in a day-long baseball clinic with the Erie Seawolves.

This is the sixth year the clinic was funded by the Siebenbuerger Club. Players and coaches taught baseball fundamentals, such as throwing, pitching, and base running.

“A lot of things that we practice in the school, they get to come out and practice those skills in an actual environment. A lot of social opportunities for them. It gives them some real life experiences with some baseball skills they can use with maybe some friends in the neighborhood,” said Amy Moczulski, speech language pathologist.

The goal of the clinic is the help gain skills to use both in and out of the classroom.