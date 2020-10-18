Students from the Erie School District see issues with school issued Chrome Books

Some students from the Erie School District said recently that they’ve had some issues with school issued Chrome Books.

The Erie School District in response released the following statement:

“We have multiple supports in place to address students and families who encounter technological difficulties, including a help line and dedicated email addresses staffed by our information technology department.”

One parent of a freshman at Erie High stated that his daughter has had a difficult time using the school issued Chrome Books.

The parent claims that though his daughter completed her assignments, because they were not uploaded to the system, the daughter could receive a failing grade.

“With all the kinks that are in the system right now and the school knows that these Chrome Books have kinks in them, no child should be getting a failing grade right now. They should at least wait until the second quarter,” said Anthony Harvey, Erie High School Parent.

For the Erie School District Technology Department helpline and email call (874-6801) or email epssupport@eriesd.org