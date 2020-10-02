Students hold prayer vigil supporting McDowell football player Johnny Heubel

Two schools are coming together in unity to show support to McDowell football player Johnny Heubel. This comes after Heubel collapsed from a brain injury during a football game Friday night.

This past week is all about support, and supporting Johnny. His dad saying it is overwhelming to see the community come together to pray for his son’s speedy recovery.

Two rivals are strengthening together for McDowell football player Johnny Heubel.

“To see everyone unite and come together, in the world that we live in right now, and show love, Johnny would be so proud to see that.” said John Heubel.

Students praying for Johnny’s recovery during a candlelight vigil on Thursday night. This comes after Heubel collapsed from a brain injury during the McDowell football game against Cathedral Prep last Friday.

“Knowing collectively, we can handle as a community a lot more than we can as individuals, so it’s certainly an honor to host this.” said Pastor Rich Toohey, Our Lady of Peace Church.

Through prayer, both communities are sending positive thoughts and encouragement to the senior football player and his family.

The two schools are putting their rivalry aside to pray for Johnny.

“This is a time that we put aside our rivalry or faith differences, and we come together as one, and lift up one of our own.” said Father Jason Feigh, Director of Campus Ministry at Cathedral Prep.

At the end of the vigil, an overflow of community members gathered to light a candle to signify Johnny’s recovery.

This Saturday, a drive thru fundraiser will be held to support the family of Johnny Heubel. Saturday’s event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to noon in the Fitness U parking lot located on West 15th Street.