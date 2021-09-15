Students in Erie School District continue to use laptops from pandemic

Students in the Erie School District are still using technology that was administered during the pandemic for virtual learning.

About 10,500 students in the district are equipped with either an iPad or Chromebook.

During the pandemic, students used this technology so they could learn remotely. Now students continue to use the technology in the classroom.

At other school districts in the region, laptops were not returned to the schools, which caused some financial issues.

However, Karin Ryan, the Director of Educational Resources, said seniors at Erie High returned their Chromebooks or paid the district for their lost or damaged technology.

“As our students were graduating,” said Ryan, “there were procedures during the process in which students brought their technology back to school to return it and their technology exchanged.”

Ryan said after students complete first grade, they return their iPad and receive a Chromebook.

