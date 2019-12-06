Students in Erie School District working to break barriers in their lives

Students in the Erie School District are taking steps to break barriers.

Erie High School students taking part in “Spirit Day” which is a program put on by the U.S. Department of Justice. Students were asked to think of positives, challenges and solutions to overcome barriers in their lives. Tonight, the students presenting their ideas to a panel as well as hearing from educators who have overcome obstacles themselves.

“What I’m looking for is the students to take ownership, to take pride, take responsibility and to feel like they know and they have confidence when their voice is heard, that we’re going to step forward and do something to put action behind it.” said Ken Nickson, Coordinator of Diversity and Equity Inclusion.

A council of 24 students will work o a way to implement the solutions made on Thursday