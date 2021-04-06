Students in sixth and ninth grade at the Erie School District to return to in-person learning

High school and middle school students in the Erie School District are heading back to the classroom beginning Wednesday morning.

Tomorrow, April 7th, students in sixth and ninth grade will be attending in-person learning while the other grades remain remote.

The principal of Strong Vincent Middle School said that about 55% of the students are returning.

Most teachers at Strong Vincent will have three in-person classes and two virtual classes.

The principal also told us what needed to be done in the school in order to prepare for the students return.

“We’ve worked closely with Central Administration in the Area school District. They’ve been very helpful. We have our desks spaced out appropriately. Our kids know that they have to wear masks. We have hand sanitizer. We have signs posted. We will continuously review expectations and procedures with them. So we’re confident that we’re ready to roll tomorrow,” said Andrea Glorystein, Principal of Strong Vincent Middle School.

Grades six through twelve that have chosen to return to in-person instruction will be back in the classroom by Friday.