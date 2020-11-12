Students react to upcoming merger of Cathedral Prep and Villa Maria Academy

Emotions are mixed as Villa Maria will close its doors in two years. It’s a last ditch effort to save Catholic education as private education faces a decline in enrollment.

A new plan is in place to unite both the girls of Villa Maria and the boys of Cathedral Prep in an environment of steadily declining enrollment for a private based Catholic education.

“We saw this coming 10 to 15 years ago. We’re prepared for it, we believe the move to a co-educational school opens up tremendous possibilities.” said Chris Hagerty, President of Prep-Villa.

The transition from two campuses to one will take place in the 2022-2023 academic school year. The teacher’s union will not oppose the plan to combine resources from two buildings into one. As for staffing, it’s unclear how many of the 140 jobs will be cut, if any.

The students we spoke with say they are for this adjustment of bringing both campuses to one location, adding they think there will be a positive outcome from the new adjustment.

“We’ve always been united as one school, but we’ve always been separate and we’ve been on and off together and separate. I think going together again is a really good idea and it will unify the students’ relationships even more.” said Gaby Munoz, a freshman at Villa Maria.

One student athlete says there will be a few hurdles to pass.

“It’s going to be a big jump for a lot of the prep students not going to school with all boys and having to adjust to having females in the classroom.” said Jyre Roberts, a sophomore at Cathedral Prep.

The new combined school will keep Prep’s colors and branding, which doesn’t sit well with all of the Villa faithful.

“I wasn’t real excited when I found out we were sticking with orange and black. It’s something that will sink and we will get used to.” said Addyson Ramsey, a freshman at Villa Maria.

The decision came not solely from the president of Prep and Villa, rather a team of just over 30 members who all voted in favor of the idea.