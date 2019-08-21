Students return to classes at Leadership Christian Academy

Students attending Leadership Christian Academy returned to classes this morning.

The school principal was outside greeting the students on their first day back.

“Shaping up great for this school year. We have increased enrollment. We’re full in our pre-K, kindergarten and first grade. We have a number of new families. We just had our first day of meeting the teachers on Monday, Family Fun Night. Look’s like a great LCA family year to come,” said Dale Shatto, Principal, Leadership Christian Academy.

Leadership Christian Academy is one of the first schools in Erie County kicking off classes for the school year.