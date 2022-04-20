In the wake of the Erie High School shooting, the effort to strengthen the relationship between the community and police continues at Strong Vincent Middle School.

About 40 students, city officials, and members of law enforcement gathered at Strong Vincent Middle School on Wednesday, April 20 to discuss issues impacting the community.

Some Erie students shared that the decision to install metal detectors makes them feel more safe in the classroom.

“This event definitely made me feel better about being in school and I’m not so on edge anymore because they’re open to our opinions and they actually listened,” said Alexis Amidon, Student at Strong Vincent Middle School.

“Taking these precautions could potentially save people. If something does happen like this in the future, we’ll know about it,” said Shaun Vannette, Student at Strong Vincent Middle School.

Kenneth Nickson, Diversity Coordinator at Erie’s Public Schools, said these kinds of events gave students the opportunity to learn more about police officers.

“It’s about just being able to inform them a little bit about what some of the roles are and then give them a little bit of a career experience. In addition to that, the biggest part is just hearing what they have to say,”

“These students have a chance to get to know some of our police officers who are here with us today and they get to know them as people. I know our police are always willing to open up. The more the kids open up, the more they will. That really makes a huge difference,” said Mayor Joe Schember.