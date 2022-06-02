Students, family members, educators, and even state lawmakers gathered at Meadville Area Senior High School to celebrate the work of students from all over Crawford County.

All students honored have committed to various local employers and will immediately make an impact on their community.

Many students come and go following graduation, so having a young workforce committed to growing alongside their hometown means the world to the program’s leaders.

“As a whole, we need our students to stay here, and work locally, and support the community, and that’s what they’re doing. They’re starting their careers and that’s a great tax base. We’re just excited that they’ve chosen to go directly into the workforce and we need to honor them,” said Bonnie Stein, Co-op Education Coordinator.

Crawford Tech Student Kaden Sutton, who participated in the program, described the benefits of the trade school.

“I like the class because it actually gives us the tools and machines and everything to actually do it. You get experience on whatever. If you want to go into a career into that field, you already have a head start on it,” said Kaden Sutton, Crawford Tech student.

Many students were born and raised in the area. For locals, their businesses are sure to reap the benefits of having hometown talent.

“Obviously, very proud of the ones that choose to stay here. The majority of them were born and raised here, most of them have families here. The representatives also talked about the businesses in our area and we need people to stay here and be a part of the community. ” said Kevin Sprong, Director of Crawford County Career & Technical Center.