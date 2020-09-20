Students, staff and alumni give back to the community while taking part in Gannon Gives Day

Students, staff and alumni from Gannon University are giving back to the community while participating in different types of community projects.

Every year groups of students from Gannon University go to different areas in Erie County to clean up trash.

Some students chose to serve meals at local homeless shelters. A variety of sports teams, sororities and fraternities from Gannon also participated in this event.

The wrestling coach from Gannon said that the team picked up garbage between 18th and 26th Street along Parade Street.

“It’s supposed to be a humbling experience for you I mean you’re going up and cleaning other peoples trash. It’s humbling, but that’s what its supposed to do. You’re supposed to feel humbled and give back,” said Don Henry, Gannon Wrestling Coach.

Gannon Give Day is part of the International Coastal Clean Up. Students went down to Presque Isle State Park to clean up the beaches.