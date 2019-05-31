Some eighth grade students closed a chapter of their education day, but started a new tradition while doing so.
Students at St. Jude School lined the hallways and cheered today as eighth graders ran through the halls to close out their last day of school.
According to the principal this is the first time the school has done anything like this, which gave the kids something to look forward. St. Jude School will have 41 students graduate Friday evening.
Students start new tradition on last day of school
