Students wearing masks in the classroom

With the school year quickly approaching, one concern for many is the safety.

Children will soon fill the classrooms, but some fear if they will comply with wearing a mask the entire school day, especially for students who are younger and could get irritated by it faster.

This is calling for parents to get a jump start on the conversation about the protocol when heading back to school.

“I’ve already discussed it with my son like ‘hey if you go to school, you’ve got to wear a mask’, and he’s like ‘you know what I am okay with getting home schooled or staying home and doing the virtual learning’, because from what I understand they are going to do something like this like a virtual meeting thing, so I am going to assume whoever wants to go to school will be in the classroom, and then they’ll teach whoever else at home,” says parent, Penny Sanford.