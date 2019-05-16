Students work to create facial reconstruction

After having a skeleton within the walls of Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy for more than 100 years, students are now working to create a facial reconstruction.

During this project the students created and printed a 3D scan, now they will use the data given to them by Professor Jenny Kenyon of Penn State University to help re-create a face.



One teacher went onto to explain that teamwork is needed for this project. “There are students who are artistic doing this and then there are just science students who that can actually follow the directions of how to lay in the muscles and all the details and they’re teamed up with students that are ceramic artists that can help with the eyes and details,” said Kim Leasure, a ceramics teacher at Collegiate Academy.

The students began working on the project Thursday morning and are expected to finish up Friday.