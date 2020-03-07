Study abroad students sent back to Gannon in wake of Coronavirus

The Coronavirus scare is now forcing local college students studying abroad to pack their bags and come home.

However, they are not allowed back on campus just yet. Students are required to stay home quarantined for 14 days while being monitored by a physician.

Last week, nine Gannon University students studying in Rome, Italy were forced to come home after the CDC warning level hit four.

University officials say they are now following CDC guidelines and have a crisis management team that has been meeting for weeks.

“We are preparing in case we had to shut down for a period of time and what that would look like, how would we deal with our dorms, how do we handle class delivery, if we had to shut down for a longer period of time do we have to do things like extend the semester, do we have to move the graduation date,” said Walter Iwanenko, Vice President of Academic Affairs at Gannon University.

On campus they have instructed the maintenance staff to keep the hand sanitize stations and hand dispensers full.