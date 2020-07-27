Study: Artificial Intelligence identifies prostate cancer with near-perfect accuracy

A study published in The Lancet Digital Health by UPMC and University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine researchers has demonstrated the highest accuracy to date in recognizing and characterizing prostate cancer using an artificial intelligence program, or AI.

Dr. Rajiv Dhir, chief pathologist and vice chair of pathology at UPMC Shadyside and professor of biomedical informatics at Pitt., says that humans are good at recognizing anomalies, but they have their own biases or past experience.

“Machines are detached from the whole story. There’s definitely an element of standardizing care,” Dhir said.

Dhir and his colleagues provided images from more than one million parts of stained tissue slides taken from biopsies, this is an effort to train the AI to recognize prostate cancer.

Each image was labeled by expert pathologists to teach the AI how to differentiate between healthy tissue and abnormal tissue. This was tested on a separate set of 1,600 slides taken from 100 consecutive patients seen at UPMC for suspected prostate cancer.

During the testing, the Artificial Intelligence demonstrated 98% sensitivity and 97% specificity at detecting prostate cancer.

This is the first algorithm to extend beyond cancer detection, reporting high performance for tumor grading, sizing and invasion of the surrounding nerves. These are all clinically important features required as part of the pathology report.