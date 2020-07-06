Study by Cleveland Clinic shows that many kids are not being active

Childhood obesity is a problem worldwide, and it’s no secret that kids need to move more.

A recent global study shows that the majority of teens aren’t meeting physical activity guidelines. Researchers say that the numbers are eye opening.

A new study looks at surveys from 1.6 million students worldwide between the ages of 11 and 17.

The results in 2016 suggest more than 80% of students weren’t meeting physical activity guidelines.

The World Health Organization recommends at least 60 minutes of exercise each day for kids.

Experts say that exercise is good for a child’s physical and emotional health.

The bottom line is that kids need to be more active and parents can pave the way.

“Maintaining an active lifestyle, going outside and playing every day, make time for it. Doing things as a family, going for walks, going for hikes, going to the park together, demonstrating it as a parent and living that lifestyle yourself can help kids remain active,” said Dr. Amy Sniderman from the Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

Dr. Sniderman added that a less active childhood can lead to poor eating habits, obesity and health problems into adulthood.