Study: COVID-19 pandemic isolation causing cognitive brain decline

If you’ve noticed recent symptoms of forgetfulness, confusion, and increased distraction, you may be experiencing decline to the brain.

According to a recent health study, many people are beginning to report new or worsened symptoms of decline.

Experts find this is widely due to isolation from the pandemic, which is why they are developing methods to lower the risk.

Whether you notice these symptoms or not, it’s important to take care of your brain.

“What they’re finding is that throughout social isolation, whether it’s self-imposed or imposed by someone else in this case. It’s a need to stay safe in the community and it can result in some cognitive decline.” said Lisa May, a clinical psychologist with UPMC Hamot.

