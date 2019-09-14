Study ranks LECOM 4th in nation for online PhD programs

Study.com has named LECOM as the fourth best school in the nation for online PhD and doctoral programs.

In ranking the top 50 schools the study looked at student retention rates, tuition costs and graduate rates.

Also in consideration is what resources the schools offered online students, like library access, writing and tutorial help.

Top in the category is Purdue University, followed by A.T. Still University of Health Sciences and George Washington University.

Liberty University rounds out the top five.

