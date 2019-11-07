Study reveals local community college would boost Erie’s economy

A study done by a well-known research firm reveals a standalone community college would boost Erie County’s economy.

According to the study done by EMSI, if a community college was established, Erie County would see more than $126 million in extra income over the next 10 years.

The study estimated that $6.3 million would be added to the economy just by students remaining in the county to get their education.

The study was done at the request of the nonprofit organization Empower Erie.

The co-founder of Empower Erie says they have also conducted polls to see if the Erie community actually wants a community college.

He added a majority of the people who took those polls were in support of a community college.

“By creating the college, by employing teachers, by employing support personnel, by building the building and doing the things that may need to be done that will be decided by a board of trustees, that creates economic development in the community,” said Ron DiNicola, Co-Founder, Empower Erie.

Erie County’s community college application is still pending. The State Board of Education is expected to make a decision on the application next week.