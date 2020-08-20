Study: Slow but steady increase of COVID-19 in waste water

Local waste water samples indicate a slow but steady trend of COVID-19.

Dr. Howard Nadworny is overseeing a study that determines the amount of COVID-19 in an area by sampling sewage water.

They take samples over a 24-hour period at the Erie Waste Water Treatment Center.

Testing started in May and they have been doing it every week since then. Dr. Nadworny says there is not an exploding in cases, but we are not getting a head of the virus.

“Over the last six weeks, numbers that have gone up and down and up and down. Its sort of trending around the same point, and what it has been suggesting is that the rate of increase of cases in Erie is slow but steady.” Dr. Nadworny said.

Dr. Nadworny says when Erie County entered the yellow phase, there was a huge increase of virus in the water. The virus went down when many warning went out saying that Erie County may not go into the green phase.