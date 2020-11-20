Stuff the Bus taking place at Millcreek Mall

The police may Stuff the Cruiser to collect holiday gifts, but EMTA staff members have an even bigger goal- stuffing an entire bus.

Today is Stuff the Bus day at the Millcreek Mall.

From now until 7 p.m. this evening an EMTA bus will be located in front of Five Below in the Millcreek Plaza to collect new, unopened presents for Christmas.

Volunteers with Toys for Tots will then make sure those donations get to kids who may not have presents for Christmas otherwise.

“It’s very humbling, it’s for a great cause. Honestly I couldn’t ask for better staff to work with,” said Sgt. Gabriel Victorio, Toys for Tots.

Toys for Tots is also using an empty store front to increase the storage space for this year’s collection campaign.