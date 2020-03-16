Stumpy’s Hatchet House – Erie now open in Liberty Plaza

The Liberty Plaza now has a new business for you to socialize and throw hatchets.

Stumpy’s Hatchet House – Erie has officially opened. The axe throwing house held a soft-opening this weekend for select members.

They offer 10 different throwing pits, five of which are named after suggestions from community members.

“It’s a nice change for Erie. Like everybody has been saying, it’s a lot different, it’s a nice trend that keeps growing. Another thing for you to do out in the community,” said Andrea Schlauffman, axe thrower.

“I think it’s good for the community. It’s gonna be something fun to do and different,” said Nickolas Quint, axe thrower.

Stumpy’s Hatchet House will be open Wednesday through Sunday.