Stumpy’s Hatchet house Erie opens holds grand opening

If you are looking for a place to hang out with friends and have an “axe of a time” then you are in luck.

Stumpy’s Hatchet House Erie will be opening their doors today March 15th for their grand opening.

Yesterday the owners prepared for a soft opening.

The axe throwing location will have ten throwing pits, a snack bar and much more.

“We are a rustic hatchet-house. We’re looking for people to come in and hang out with friends and family and throw some hatchets, things like that. We’re hoping people come in and have a great time,” said Mike Uden, co-owner of Stumpy’s Hatchet House Erie.

Stumpy’s Hatchet House Erie will open at 2 p.m. today. Normal business operations will be Wednesday through Sunday. Stumpy’s Hatchet House is located on Liberty Street.

