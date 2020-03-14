Stumpy’s Hatchet House to open Sunday

If you are looking for a place to hang out with friends and have an “axe of a time,” then you are in luck.

Stumpy’s Hatchet House Erie will be opening their doors Sunday for their grand opening.

Today owners of the Hatchet House were preparing for a soft opening.

The axe throwing location will have ten throwing pits, a snack bar and much more.

“we are a rustic sort of based hatchet house. We’re looking for people to come in and hang out with friends, family and throw hatchets, things like that. We’re hoping people come in and have a great time,” said Mike Uden, Co-owner of Stumpy’s Hatchet House Erie.

Stumpy’s Hatchet House Erie will open tomorrow, Sunday March 15th at 2 p.m.

Normal days of operation will be Wednesday-Sunday.