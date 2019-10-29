Subcommittee to review community college application

The future of a community college in Erie facing a big hurdle in Harrisburg today.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper along with members of Empower Erie are in Harrisburg today making their case for a community college in Erie.

A three-member subcommittee of the Pennsylvania Board of Education will look at a report about Erie County’s application for a community college at their 2:00pm meeting today.

The subcommittee will then make a recommendation to the 21-member board of education for their November meeting. Proponents of an Erie County community college have bee waiting more than two years for a decision.