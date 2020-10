FILE – In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 file photo, the Subway logo is seen on a soft drink cup next to a sandwich at a restaurant in Londonderry, N.H.. Ireland’s Supreme Court has ruled that bread sold by the fast food chain Subway contains so much sugar that it cannot be legally defined as bread. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Staff members at the Millcreek Mall are looking for another place to eat.

The Subway shop in the mall closed late last week. We’re being told that the owner wanted to do something else and so didn’t renew the lease.

Cafaro Company spokesman Joe Bell telling Action News that once the lease expires, work begins to find another restaurant to use the space.

They hope to have that announcement sometime soon.