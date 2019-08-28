Suffrage Movement quilt unveiled

An art project celebrating the Suffrage Movement is unveiled.

The League of Women Voters teaming up with a local group of artists to create a quilt. Each artists designed one of the squares before combining them for the finished product.

The squares are a representation of what the Suffrage Movement means to the artists. The president of the League of Women Voters unveiling the project, which took one year to complete, at Blasco Library Tuesday night.

“Their message is for all people eligible to vote, to vote. I mean, we have a democracy in America, and it works through participation,” said Lorraine Dolan, League of Women Voters.

The quilt will be on display at Blasco Library throughout September before moving to the Jefferson Educational Society.