Suits filed just as first round of paychecks are missed during government shutdown Video

The partial government shutdown continues now into its 21st day, and there is every indication it will continue through the weekend, outlasting the longest previous shutdown in history.

The Senate has adjourned; there is no legislative compromise in sight and many lawmakers and federal employees are beyond frustrated. The Air Traffic Controllers Association filed a lawsuit, arguing that the government should not compel their members to work without pay.

The American Federation of Government Employees and the treasury, listing as their plaintiff, a US Customs and Border Patrol agent, all filed suit since the shutdown began.