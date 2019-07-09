Summer camp teaches students about STEM field

Students learning how to fly drones, were paid a visit by Governor Wolf.

The Governor visited students July 8 at a summer STEM camp at Harrisburg University of Science and Technology.

They’re learning all the basics of drones and how to get a career in the field.

The Governor highlighted his “P.A. Smart Initiative,” which invests in STEM education.

“Programs like this, at Harrisburg University, are really important. They symbolize what the future of education needs to look like, if we’re going to make Pennsylvania everything that we want it to be,” said Governor Tom Wolf.

“P.A. Smart Initiative” received a 10 million dollar increase in funding in this year’s budget.