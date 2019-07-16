Summer Concerts in the Park series kicks off in North East

Live music will take over Gibson Park in North East tonight with the kickoff of the Summer Concerts in the Park series.

Music was provided by the Erie Philharmonic performers you’re used to seeing on the Warner Theatre stage. However, for a few nights, they are moving outside into a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere.

The concerts start at 7:30 p.m. each night. Tonight, there is a 22-person string orchestra under the direction of Music Director Daniel Meyer. Next week, you can expect patriotic tunes from a brass quartet. Finally, July 31, a fun night of popular classics by an octet.

Bring your own chair, and some cash if you’d like to purchase food and drinks from the Skunk and Goat Tavern on site. Also look for the free instrumental petting zoo while you’re there.