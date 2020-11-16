Summer getaway houses near Kelso Beach turn into a flooded mess from the storm overnight

Summer getaway houses on Erie’s Lake turns into a flooded mess from the storm overnight on Sunday night, especially near Kelso Beach.

We went down to Lake Front Drive with damage caused from the overnight storm.

Walk down the road with us. From above it looks like a normal fall path. As you turn the bend, a mess of murky storm water covers the roads.

As Lake Erie waves continue to crash onto Kelso Beach, they’re no longer barreling over the break wall but rather losing power as they hit the shore.

On Monday morning, home owners returned to see the damage left behind from the storm.

Just down the road a little ways, Don Smith laughed as he recalled the flood happening in front of him.

“Haha strange, I think it’s a result of the lake levels being higher than normal,” said Don Smith who was visiting his girlfriend.

Smith said that the parking lot tends to flood, but in his 25 years of living in the area, he has never experienced something like this.

Parking signs were almost submerged under water. Some signs were even tipped over.

Now as the water continues to recede back down towards the shore, you can see how far it rose just from the indications on the steps, trash car and even the garage.

Smith added that his girlfriend’s place seems to be in the clear.

“She happens to be high up as far as the living spaces. These three here are not in good shape at all. They probably have about a foot of water,” said Smith.

Harry Morgan said that the waves seemed to have reached 16 feet in height.

“A lot of water came over from the neighboring beach and actually came through here. We got hit from the front and side here,” said Harry Morgan, Owner of his families cottage.

Morgan said thankfully his property wasn’t hit hard, but near him a deck and furniture took a beating from the nearby beach.

” A lot of them have crawl spaces. We don’t really have basement since we’re so close to the water. There’s a lot of water in some of these places,” said Morgan.

A lot of these houses are owned by people in Pittsburgh who have made their way up through out the day. Some of the house owners found extensive damage, others not as much.