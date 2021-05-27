Summer Jobs and More program accepting applications for youth ages 16-21

Applications are now being accepted for the Summer Jobs and More (Summer JAM) Program.

Applications are open for youth ages 16-21; 52 employers (31 profit and 21 nonprofit) have signed up to participate in the program, which is entering its eighth year.

During the program, youth will work for eight weeks — June 21 to Aug. 13 — for an average of 22.5 hours a week.

Employer specifications, geographic proximity and availability of reliable transportation are taken into consideration when matching youth with employers.

Orientation will take place virtually via Zoom on the following dates:

 Tuesday, June 15: City of Erie Youth – Mayor Joe Schember, guest speaker

 Wednesday, June 16: Corry/Union City

 Thursday, June 17: Girard/Harbor Creek/Other

Summer JAM is a collaborative effort between Erie County government, Erie County Gaming and Revenue Authority, The Erie Community Foundation, and other supportive individuals and organizations.

“Summer JAM is a wonderful program that provides youth an opportunity to gain job readiness training, career exploration, and employment opportunities in Erie County,” said Gary N. Lee, director of administration for the County of Erie.

Interested youth must submit application packets by Friday, June 4. Applications can be found at

https://www.gecac.org/work/employment-and-income/summer-jam.