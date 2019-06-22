Summer officially kicks off in Erie

After heavy rainfall throughout Erie the past few days, everyone is looking forward to sunshine on the first official day of Summer.

Sean Candela, Owner of Sara’s Restaurant says, “The first day of Summer is a beautiful day, a nice breeze, it’s seventy degrees, everybody is smiling and having a good time. With all the wet weather we’ve had, people are really appreciating things this year.”

Sara’s Restaurant is glad the weather is finally cooperating for business.

“If the sun comes out or if it’s not actually raining we still do pretty well, I can’t complain,” Candela said.

People from far and near are excited for the Summer season and stopping at one of their favorites.

Alex Pashkow, a visitor tells us, “Mostly it’s the food and some of the structures here like the Simpsons and stuff.”

Despite the weather, Waldameer is looking forward to the official start of Summer and the beautiful weather to come.

Brian Gorman, Vice President of Operations at Waldameer says, “It’s definitely deterred people from coming out and enjoying our park and water park especially last year, if you recall, it was a tremendous year the temperatures and sun were in our favor so it’s hard coming off a great year.”

Waldameer Park will be open daily from noon until 10PM through the Summer months.

