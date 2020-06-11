1  of  3
Summer program at Erie MLK Center will continue despite COVID-19 pandemic

Summertime is around the corner!

But are summer programs for neighborhood kids going to happen during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Yoselin Person has the answers for us. She was live this morning outside of the Martin Luther King Center.

The answer to that question is yes, the summer program will go on at the Martin Luther King Center, but there will be some changes.

A typical summer for the neighborhood kids attending the summer program at the center would hold at least 100 students, but this year it’s going to be completely different because of COVID-19.

This year the center can only accept 50 students. All kids will be required to wear face masks.

The summer program will begin July 1st and will last for six weeks.

Since there is a limitation on how many applicants the program can accept, parents might have to hurry to secure their child’s spot.

You can find more information here.

