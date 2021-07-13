Summer program bringing Erie School District students together by focusing on leadership skills

Erie School District’s Summer Sail Program is designed to bring the students in the district back together.

Today at Pfeifer-Burleigh Elementary School, the afternoon session focused on teaching leadership skills among the students.

The fifth graders are given the responsibility of being team leaders of groups with third and fourth graders.

The supervisor of the elementary content at Pfeiffer Burleigh said that these camps give the kids the chance for face to face social interaction.

“Over the past year through the pandemic and all of that stuff. So we just wanted some face to face time with our children. Additionally we wanted an opportunity to build in some chances for accelerated learning because we know that there was some learning loss over the year as well,” said Melanie Miller, Supervisor of Elementary Content for Pfeiffer-Burleigh Elementary School.

Next week students will be learning to fish at Presque Isle State Park.

