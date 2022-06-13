It’s the start of summer rec programs at several city neighborhood centers.

Youth summer programs have begun at the Boys and Girls Club on East Lake Road.

Kids ages six to 14 are welcome at the Boys and Girls Club summer program.

Each day, breakfast and lunch will be served and kids can get involved in activities such as swimming, kickball, and basketball.

The director of operations said that their programs run through August 19.

“A lot of these kids wouldn’t normally get a summer camp experience and they’re able to get that here at the Boys and Girls Club for no cost. A lot of these kids would just be out in the streets. They can come to the Boys and Girls Club and get structured activity on a daily basis, connect with a mentor, and just be around friends,” said Joe Grucza, Director of Program Operations.

Next week the Police Athletic League will visit the Boys and Girls Club.