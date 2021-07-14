Summer S.A.I.L. program bringing Erie students together

Erie School District’s Summer S.A.I.L. program is designed to bring students in the district back together.

The Student Acceleration through Instruction and Learning or S.A.I.L. program is designed to provide elementary and middle school students in the Erie School District with free, direct academic support/acceleration, opportunities for social emotional learning, and engagement in art, music, and physical wellness.

Tuesday at Pfeiffer-Burleigh Elementary School — the afternoon session focused on teaching leadership skills among the students.

The 5th graders were given the responsibility of being team leaders of groups of 3rd and 4th graders.

The Supervisor of Elementary Content at Pfeiffer-Burleigh says these camps give the kids the chance for face-to-face social interaction.

“Over the past year, through the pandemic and all of that stuff, we just wanted some face-to-face time with our children. Additionally, we wanted an opportunity to build in some chances for accelerated learning, because we know that there was some learning loss over the year as well,” said Melanie Miller, Supervisor of Elementary Content, Pfeiffer-Burleigh Elementary School.

Next week, students will be learning to fish at Presque Isle State Park as part of the S.A.I.L. program.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list