This summer swimming season may be ending soon, but the work to replenish beach sand is still ongoing.

This week work crews are focused on the sunset point area.

Areas of the park there are closed to protect visitors from the heavy moving equipment the crews use.

You asked to please pay attention to “road closed” and other signs and be aware of heavy trucks operating in that area of the park.

For more information on this, please check out Presque Isle State Park’s Facebook page.

