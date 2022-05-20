Erie, PA (WJET) – While it has taken a little longer than expected, the heat and humidity will be on the rise heading into the weekend. The dew point temperature is already surging well into the 60s and it will remain in the upper 60s into the 1st half of the weekend.

Feeling Like Florida Saturday.

It will continue to feel like mid-summer into Saturday, with wake up temperatures in the low 70s. The record high for Saturday is 88 set back in 1911. And many locations will approach that record by the afternoon. The risk of showers and thunderstorms increases toward the evening. A few storms may be strong to severe, with strong wind gusts and small hail later in the day.

Near Record Heat Saturday.

While Sunday will start out warm and muggy, cooler and fresh air quickly returns by the afternoon. The cold front will sweep any showers and thunderstorms to the East by later Sunday, with a big drop in temperatures heading into early next week.