Summit Township dormitories assessed as possible site for migrant children at U.S. and Mexico border

Unaccompanied minors crossing into the United States at the U.S./ Mexico border could be housed in Erie.
According to Rep. Mike Kelly’s office, they are aware that someone in Erie has offered the dormitories at Erie Bank Sports Park to the federal government to house migrant children.
Rep. Kelly’s office provided a statement to JET 24 Action News from the Department of Homeland Security, reading in part:
I can confirm that the site has been assessed, but the assessment is currently being reviewed by HHS and there has been no decision whether it can be used by HHS to house unaccompanied children.