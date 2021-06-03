Summit Township Northwest Bank reopens after months of remodeling

The Northwest Bank in Summit Township unveiled its newly remodeled offices Thursday.

For the past three months, the inside part of the bank has been closed as crews worked on the remodeling project.

Many Summit Township officials were there for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Carl Wolfrom from Northwest Bank says he’s glad to welcome customers back in.

“This area here, we have a lot of great customers in here. We wanted to give it a new facelift. We have all new lighting and all the new panels that are here. It’s very attractive and more appealing for our customers.” Wolfrom said.

Wolfrom says they have plans to upgrade another Erie County bank later this year.