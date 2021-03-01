Summit Township residents speak out on concerns over possible zoning changes

Ongoing talks about possible zoning changes in Summit Township have residents concerned.

Summit Township Supervisors are proposing a change in business, commercial, and residential zoning. The township’s current zoning ordinance is nearly 29 years old.

Some residents feel the township needs to be more transparent with residents and educate them about zoning ordinances and what that means for their properties.

“I understand zoning having worked in it for two decades, but most people don’t. What they don’t realize is their zoning districts are being changed and that will dramatically affect the use of their property and they weren’t even aware.” said Nancy Agostine.

Supervisors decided to table the ordinance until the next meeting, scheduled for March 15th.