(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local store was robbed on March 22.

At about 9:30 p.m., an unknown male with a face mask walked into the Dollar General store at 8214 Perry Highway in Summit Township, the Pennsylvania State Police reported in a news release. He told the staff that he had a firearm in his pocket and demanded the money in the register drawer.

A cashier pulled the drawer out of the register and the suspect grabbed as much cash as he could.

The suspect then fled the store.

PSP troopers “flooded the area with negative results,” the news release reported.

The suspect is described as a white male, and he was reportedly wearing blue jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

PSP is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Trooper Kaschalk at (814) 898-4529.