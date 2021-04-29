Summit Township officials hear public comment from residents over zoning plans

Summit Township officials heard from Residents tonight about the zoning plans.

Thursday’s meeting was only for Summit Township residents to attend in order to ask any questions about the zoning plans.

According to the Summit Township Zoning Administrator, the only things that have changed are the zoning name changes.

The Summit Township Supervisors say the goal is to make everyone happy and to get the zoning up to date.

“We want to control the businesses so that they are not crowding out residents. We have an industry and retail areas so they have plenty of space so they are not moving into someone’s back yard.” said Jack Lee.

The next public Summit Township meeting will be May 3rd.