Summit Township Townhall Village holds Halloween parade

Even monsters, ghouls and witches are practicing safe social distancing today.

Over in the Summit Township neighborhood of Townhall Village, they held their own Halloween parade.

This neighborhood gave away trophies and passed out candy as folks drove around in golf carts and mopeds.

Usually this neighborhood has a pumpkin carving party, however they decided that a parade would be safer.

“We decided that a parade would be social distancing and would be safer for everyone and the kids that way. If they can’t go trick-or-treating, they can still enjoy each others company,” said Denise Lee, Halloween Parade Organizer.

Lee said that the Perry Hose Company made a visit to the parade today as well.

The neighborhood has done other safe activities during COVID including an Easter egg hunt.