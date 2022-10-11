An employee at the Summit Township Sam’s Club died after being hit by a loading dock door.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook confirmed Benjamin Knight Jr., 20, died at UPMC Hamot on Oct. 7.

The incident happened on Sept. 30 when Cook said a spring broke in a rolling overhead door, causing it to fall on Knight during store hours.

The coroner said Knight died from complications caused by blunt force trauma.

Walmart, the parent company of Sam’s Club, released the following statement: