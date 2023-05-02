If you drive along Robison Road in Summit Township, you may have noticed a construction project that appears to have stalled.

WJET has learned more about what seems like an abandoned project.

According to Summit Township Supervisor Jack Lee, real estate company, Calamar, owns the land and is in the process of building a number of four-story condos that will house people 55 and up. The company also owns a retirement community in Meadville called Connect 55 Plus.

Lee stated that the Robison Road project started in 2020, but was halted because of the pandemic, forcing the company to begin the permitting process all over again.

Summit Township Supervisors say they are hopeful construction will resume this summer.