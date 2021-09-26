Sunday afternoon fire causes heavy damage to church parsonage in Cambridge Springs

A church parsonage in Cambridge Springs was heavily damaged by fire on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Cambridge Springs Fire Chief Chris French, crews arrived at 113 Brink Street around noon to find flames already coming through the roof.

The family was home at the time and all members were able to escape.

There were two adults and two children along with several pets at this residence.

One fireman from Edinboro was injured on the scene with burns but was not transported by ambulance.

Cambridge Springs was assisted by Edinboro, Venango, Saegertown and West Mead Fire Departments.

The fire departments were able to contain the blaze to the home preventing it from spreading to nearby residences.

The fire has been suspected to have been caused by a bathroom ceiling fan.

The parsonage has been considered a complete loss and the Red Cross has been called in to assist the family.

