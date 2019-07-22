Sunday Funday at Presque Isle Wine Cellars

It was a great day to get out and to have a “Sunday Funday”

And that’s exactly what some people did at Presque Isle Wine Cellars. Folks visiting the wine cellars got to relax creek side to enjoy some wine, food, and some good company. A food truck and some live music were also featured at the event to keep everyone smiling.

“I love it and it’s just so shady,” said Lauri Lewis, marketing at Presque Isle Wine Cellars. “It’s a perfect spot to enjoy your afternoon on a Sunday.”

If you happened to miss yesterday’s Sunday Funday, don’t worry. The event will continue for the first three Sundays in August.